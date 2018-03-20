Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has agreed to resign from his position, following months of legal battles.

Two misdemeanor charges against Suta were resolved without trial recently.

On Friday, March 16, Suta pleaded no contest to one charge of partner/family member assault, and also agreed to a deferred prosecution on a charge of official misconduct.

In exchange for the state’s suspending prosecution on the two charges, Suta agreed to resign from his position as no later than June 1, 2018.

In addition, Suta agreed to serve 24 hours in jail or three days of house arrest; will pay a $1,000 fine; and will complete at least 40 hours of behavioral counseling with a specialized domestic violence intervention program.

Court documents state that “…on or between January 15, 2017, and February 15, 2017, in Pondera County, the Defendant purposely or knowingly caused bodily injury…by kicking his son.” The victim told investigators that Suta had kicked him while he (the victim) was “curled up on the ground.”

In mid-April, investigators interviewed one person who said she witnessed the incident. According to court documents, Suta admitted kicking the child.

According to court documents, Pondera County Attorney Mary Ann Ries referred the allegation of misconduct by Suta to the Division of Criminal Investigation of the Montana Department of Justice.

Ries told the agent she had received an e-mail from a Child & Family Services caseworker about a father bringing a complete law enforcement investigative file with him to the office.

The father reportedly told the caseworker that Suta had given him the file, even though Toole County was handling the investigation.

It also appeared that Suta had set up forensic interviews with the children in the case, even though Suta was not an investigator.

When the agent interviewed Suta, Suta said he had once given the father the file. Suta said that the normal procedure is to contact the County Attorney, but he did not in this case.

When the agent questioned Suta about the laws governing the dissemination of confidential criminal justice information, Suta allegedly ended the interview.

