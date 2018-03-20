The two men who locked themselves to cement barrels outside the Stephens Creek facility last Friday were arraigned Monday in Gallatin County.

Joshua Rivera of Colorado, who also goes by Coyote, accepted a plea deal.

He pleaded guilty to trespassing and obstruction, both misdemeanors.

Rivera was also ordered to pay Yellowstone National Park $1,936.

Mark Wolf of Illinois pleaded not guilty to the charges of obstructing an agency function, obstructing a government worker, and a closure violation.

His next court date has been set for April 4 at Yellowstone National Park’s Justice Center.

Both men have been released from jail.

Reporting by Morgan Davies for MTN News