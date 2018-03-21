<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MISSOULA – There’s lots of interest in the Rattlesnake this week as officials unveil their initial plans for removing an old dam which hasn’t been used for Missoula’s water system for more than 30 years.

The plans to remove the Lower Rattlesnake Dam started to come together last summer after the City of Missoula completed its multi-year battle to acquire Mountain Water.

That deal finally opened the door for the dam to be torn down. It hasn’t been used since 1983 and has been a block to fish passage upstream on Rattlesnake Creek.

The cooperative project between Missoula, Trout Unlimited and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is still in the early stages. But the hope is to have the plans finalized this year, along with more research on the fisheries and recreation benefits, with the dam being torn out next year.

But even at this early stage, the idea is generating a lot of public interest, with a big turnout at an open house that was held the Rattlesnake on Tuesday evening.

“It was very well attended right from the get-go. And really what we’re trying to do is just give people an overview of the project from the history to the possible options for what the restoration and the dam removal could look like, as well as public recreation and let them submit comment and tell us what they think about it,” said Rob Robertson with Trout Unlimited.

Biologists say removing the dam could open an additional 26 miles of fish habitat reaching into the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News