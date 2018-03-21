HELENA – Tyler Ream, an associate superintendent in a Houston, Texas school district, has officially accepted an offer to become the new superintendent of the Helena School District.

Ream said his trip with his wife to Helena last week to meet with administrators and the public solidified the deal.

“I really just enjoyed being there and the people and having a chance to walk around and eat Bad Betty’s Barbecue, and all of that. It was a terrific visit and we left feeling really, really good about Helena,” Ream said.

Ream said he is still in negotiations with the school district about when he will officially start in the new position, but will be here in time to shadow outgoing superintendent Jack Copps.

“I definitely want to see Jack Copps in action and spend some time with him and our school teams and admin teams and see everybody in action,” Ream said.

In the mean time, Ream said he’ll be busy finishing up his responsibilities in Texas as well as moving his family to Helena.

Ream and current Helena assistant superintendent Greg Upham were both being considered for the position, but the school board ultimately voted in favor of Ream.