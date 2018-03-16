MISSOULA – Missoula police have confirmed to MTN News that they are investigating a report of shots fired near Big Sky High School Friday afternoon.

Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Travis Welsh reports that the Big Sky High School Resource Officer was attempting to apprehend a student, when the student fled.

Welsh reports the student got into a vehicle, where a pursuit ensued on South Avenue.

The pursuit ended when the student crashed his car near the Honda dealership on Brooks Street.

Story continues below



The student was taken into custody. Big Sky High School was under lockdown, but the lockdown has been lifted.

It is not clear at this time who fired the shots. No one was injured in the pursuit. MPD is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News