When you experience a life-altering event, like a heart attack, mile-stones on the road to recovery become vital. They can motivate you to work your way to better health.

For the past few months, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton has worked to recover from a “widow-maker” heart attack he experienced on November 28th.

On Saturday, Dutton reached an important mile-stone in his recovery.

After three months of cardiac rehab, and being on light duty, Dutton put himself to the test, literally.

“But it was a goal to be here. To get this done today,” said Dutton.

As he recovered from his heart attack, Dutton has aimed at passing the Montana Physical Ability Test, otherwise known as MPAT. It’s a fitness requirement for everyone who wears the uniform.

Officers and deputies must perform six laps around an obstacle course at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy gym. It’s a timed course that must be completed under six minutes and thirty seconds.

“What’s going through my mind is that I don’t want to fail,” said Dutton as he warmed up prior to the test.

“I want to do this. I want to get it done.”

Dutton says passing the test means he’ll be able to put his uniform back on.

“This has been my goal since November 28th,” says Dutton. “To get back and get back in uniform. I miss it.”

The course includes walking on a raised beam, five foot ditch jump, a stair climb and descent, going under and over obstacles and six repetitions on a weighted push/pull machine.

Dutton completed the course in five minutes and fifty seven seconds.

“This is a big milestone,” said Dutton with a smile.

But Dutton says there’s more work to do.

“Physical health, mental health, spiritual health, emotional health, are extremely important,” said Dutton.

Dutton is also a man with a message when it comes to heart health.

“And I encourage you, if you have chest pain, go check it out. If you have any kind of issues, get it checked out early.”

And when it comes to his recovery, Dutton is relieved and determined.

“It’s a huge weight off of my mind, but it doesn’t mean I stop,” said Dutton.

“It means I keep going.”

Dutton wore his uniform to work Monday.

He said it felt great.