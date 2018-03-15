ROUNDUP – As she applied a darker shade of beige paint to a portrait of Cara Loughran, killed in the school shooting in Florida last month, a Roundup artist recited details about the 14-year-old girl’s ancestry.

“Her heritage is Irish. I think she’s like first or second generation,” said Coila Evans. “She did Irish dancing.”

Loughran was one of the 17 people who were killed in the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school on February 14th.

While Evans didn’t know Loughran, or any of the victims, these portraits are personal.

“As I learned about these students that were so brave and courageous, I felt like I had to honor them,” said Evans.

Evans took what she read about each victim and began using a paint brush to tell their stories.

She started the series with a painting of Peter Wang, 15, who was buried with a medal of heroism for helping fellow classmates escape.

“I finished it, and through that process of learning who he was and the tremendous sacrifice that he made, and what courage he had, that was pretty huge,” said Evans.

It’s an emotional process of immortalizing each victim on canvas. It takes hours of focus, blurred only by tears.

“I research one person at a time and find their photograph online and try to learn more about them through their own friends’ comments or obituary and really try to think about who they were as a person and what they meant to people,” said Evans.

And after sharing her work online, Evans now knows exactly what these paintings mean to the families of the victims.

“(Martin Duque Anguiano)’s brother reached out to me and that’s been pretty powerful,” said Evans.

Nothing can bring back the victims, but with each stroke of her brush, Evans ensures these students and teachers won’t be forgotten.

Once she completes the series, Evans plans to share copies of her paintings with the families of the victims and hopes the portraits spark important conversation.

Click here to visit Evans’ Facebook page.

Reporting by Aja Goare for MTN News