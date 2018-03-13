After a stretch of sunshine and mild temperatures, several days of snow are headed toward Big Sky Country. A FLOOD ADVISORY continues for Broadwater, Jefferson and Gallatin Counties because of snowmelt and a frozen ground. Low lying areas will continue to flood for the next several days. Cooler temperatures, cloud cover, and even more snow will slow the melting process down. Tonight and Wednesday morning, watch out for refreezing and black ice. Wednesday will have increasing cloud cover and a few showers and mountain snow showers in the western part of the state late in the day. Highs will be seasonable, in the 30s and 40s. Low pressure will move up through the state Wednesday night through Thursday with sloppy, wet snow for central and western areas. Thursday morning will likely be slippery with a moderate snow falling. Several inches will accumulate through central and west-central Montana through Thursday afternoon. Highs will cool back down into the 30s. Friday will have another round of snow creating slippery travel. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s, so again it will be a wet snow. St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday which should be partly to mostly cloudy across the state. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Some snow will move through southwest Montana near Butte. That snow will move through most of the state on Sunday, with several more inches accumulating. The storm will move out on Monday, with the first day of spring on Tuesday looking mostly sunny.

Curtis Grevenitz