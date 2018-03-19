EAST HELENA – Voters will decide in May whether or not to build an East Helena high school, but there’s still lots of unanswered questions about the project.

On Monday, the East Helena School Board held a question and answer session at East Valley Middle School to clear up any confusion.

Many questions surrounded the school bond, which would raise $29.5 million over 20 years to fund construction and operations of the new school. That equates to about $34.21 per month for the owner of a $200,000 home.

Currently homeowners in the East Helena School District pay some taxes to the Helena School District, to support Helena and Capital High School. If the East Helena district creates a high school, those taxes would eventually be redirected to that school. The district said that would result in some cost savings in the long run.

Others had questions about the location. The district has chosen Dartman Field as its first choice, but said they’re weighing other options closely in case that falls through.

If voters pass the school bond, the district will still have to put another measure before voters that will approve the purchase of the land for the school.

Superintendent Ron Whitmoyer said that issue would be handled May 14, following only a successful passage of the bond by voters.

Whitmoyer also left the door open to a future operations levy for the high school, but said that wouldn’t happen for at least five years. The bond includes money for the school’s construction, land, its operations and even equipment like sports uniforms and school books.

Ballots will start going out April 23 and the election is May 8.