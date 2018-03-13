MISSOULA – A vial of potassium cyanide is still missing from the University of Montana despite a possible new lead on Monday.

The Missoula Police Department was called by a concerned citizen who believed to have seen the vial near the gas pumps at Costco.

Officers responded to the scene and after examining the object determined that it was not the missing vial of potassium cyanide.

UM Police Chief Marty Ludemann confirmed with MTN News that the vial has still not been found but said UMPD will continue their search for it.

The toxic substance appears to be a white powder, and the vial that it is in has a white cap.

If you see the vial call 9-1-1 and do not make physical contact with it for your own safety.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News