WASHINGTON: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has told a U.S. Senate committee too many people are getting into the national parks for “free” and more should be done to make sure there’s revenue from visitors coming into the “front door” of the parks like Glacier.

Secretary Zinke took that position Tuesday as he testified on the Interior Department’s budget before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

The Whitefish Republican told the senators that his plan to bump entrance fees to as much as $70 per car during the “peak season” is designed to generate more revenue for the cash-strapped parks.

But he also complained that giving “discounted or free passes to elderly, fourth graders, veterans” and the disabled aren’t working. However, he did say active military and disabled veterans should still get a break.

Secretary Zinke even suggested that the US Park Service should charge for every individual in a car visiting the parks, instead of just charging by the car.

At the same time, Secretary Zinke butted heads with some of the senators over Interior Department spending, including veteran Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA,) bristling when he was questioned about reports he’d used private jets for travel, saying his predecessor had taken flights too.

“So, I resent the fact of your insults. I resent the fact that they’re misleading. I resent the fact of the doors, and I’ll go through line by line. And you know what, Sally Jewell, I think she was right. I think her travel patterns — even though she took a private, chartered airplane, was met by a helicopter and did a hike — I think she was right because as Interior she was out hiking and doing what she was supposed to be doing,” Secretary Zinke said.

“Mr. Secretary, I’ve given you ample time, and I simply asked you a question. About the private jet trip to Vegas. I guess we’ll ask you in writing and maybe we’ll get an answer,” commented Sen. Cantwell.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) was also throwing bricks at Secretary Zinke saying his vote to confirm him as Interior Secretary last year of the “biggest regrets” of his nearly four decades in Congress.

-Dennis Bragg reporting for MTN News