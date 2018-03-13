WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is pushing for bipartisan legislation to improve school safety by training school personnel to identify threats, improve reporting system, develop crisis intervention teams and improve coordination between school and law enforcement.

Daines of Montana and four fellow Republican senators joined students from Florida’s Parkland High School Tuesday to back the STOP School Violence Act, which would direct $75 million this year and $100 million annually to improve school safety, according to a release from his office.

The bill title is an acronym for Students, Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence.

Some of the money could be partially offset from a Department of Justice research program called the Comprehensive School Safety Initiative.

“Parents deserve to know their kids are safe at school. We must prevent future tragedies by passing the STOP School Violence act now,” Daines said in a written statement.

The bill has 35 co-sponsors, including 15 Democrats.

The legislation is one of several introduced in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre at Parkland High School, where 17 people were shot and killed.