HELENA- The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of the suspicious death of a man and woman in the Helena valley this morning.

Authorities received a call just before 10:00 p.m. Monday from a neighbor who asked deputies to check on a couple living at 1365 Cayuse Rd. in the Treasure State Acres subdivision.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and West Valley Fire responded and found the two people deceased.

The home is currently surrounded by crime scene tape, deputies and investigators are processing the scene.

According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, the man and woman were last seen on Saturday afternoon. He did not say how the two people died. The bodies will be taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from any neighbors in the area who may have home surveillance. Authorities also have people of interest they wish to talk to.

Dutton says at this time there is no threat to surrounding community.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office at 447-8242.