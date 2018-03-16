<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Happy Friday, everyone! We’re not quite out of the woods yet with regards to severe weather, though. A FLOOD ADVISORY is still in effect until late tonight. A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY is in effect this morning for areas in North-Central Montana, including Cut Bank and Great Falls. Visibility is low, and roads and sidewalks could be slippery. Be careful out there this morning! Additionally, there is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and a WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until midnight for Southeastern Montana. This area has been getting hit with that familiar one-two punch of freezing rain followed by snow. Things are going to be slippery out that way, and certain locations could see up to 4-6″ of snow. Once that snow clears out of Eastern Montana, there’s another snowy storm coming into Southwestern Montana. St. Patrick’s Day is going to be slippery and wet, with snow continuing Sunday and Monday.

However, if all of this snow has got you down, there is good news. The “official” first day of Spring is Tuesday! We should get a clear up by mid next week, and temperatures will get into the 40s and maybe even the 50s in some places. It may be time to bust out the barbecue pit next week if you haven’t already.

Have a great St. Paddy’s Day weekend!

Katie Alexander