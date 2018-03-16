Happy Friday, everyone! We’re not quite out of the woods yet with regards to severe weather, though.  A FLOOD ADVISORY is still in effect until late tonight.  A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY is in effect this morning for areas in North-Central Montana, including Cut Bank and Great Falls.  Visibility is low, and roads and sidewalks could be slippery. Be careful out there this morning! Additionally, there is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and a WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until midnight for Southeastern Montana.  This area has been getting hit with that familiar one-two punch of freezing rain followed by snow.  Things are going to be slippery out that way, and certain locations could see up to 4-6″ of snow.  Once that snow clears out of Eastern Montana, there’s another snowy storm coming into Southwestern Montana.  St. Patrick’s Day is going to be slippery and wet, with snow continuing Sunday and Monday.

However, if all of this snow has got you down, there is good news.  The “official” first day of Spring is Tuesday!  We should get a clear up by mid next week, and temperatures will get into the 40s and maybe even the 50s in some places. It may be time to bust out the barbecue pit next week if you haven’t already.

Have a great St. Paddy’s Day weekend!

Story continues below

Katie Alexander

Previous articleHelena Fire Department hosts promotion ceremony
Next articleButte jail overcrowded as St. Patrick’s Day festivities approach
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY