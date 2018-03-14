A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect until tomorrow afternoon for locations in north-central Montana, the Rocky Mountain front, and the passes around Helena.  This is in anticipation of the rain, freezing rain, and snow that will hit Montana later today.  Also, there is still a FLOOD ADVISORY in effect just south of Helena, which has been extended until late Friday night.  Lastly, A DENSE FOG advisory in northeastern Montana until noon today. For the last few days, it has felt and looked a lot like Spring, but winter weather hasn’t quite finished with us.  A big rain and snow system is off to our West and will move through Montana as the day goes on.  While high temperatures today will reach above freezing, overnight they will drop into the 20s, meaning the roads for the morning commute tomorrow could be slippery.  We’ll have all of your updates as this storm progresses.

National Weather Service Great Falls

MDT Road Conditions

Have a great day.

Story continues below

Katie Alexander

Previous articleWyoming to launch first grizzly bear hunt in 40 years
Next articleHelena students walkout of class to protest gun violence
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY