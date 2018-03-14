A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect until tomorrow afternoon for locations in north-central Montana, the Rocky Mountain front, and the passes around Helena. This is in anticipation of the rain, freezing rain, and snow that will hit Montana later today. Also, there is still a FLOOD ADVISORY in effect just south of Helena, which has been extended until late Friday night. Lastly, A DENSE FOG advisory in northeastern Montana until noon today. For the last few days, it has felt and looked a lot like Spring, but winter weather hasn’t quite finished with us. A big rain and snow system is off to our West and will move through Montana as the day goes on. While high temperatures today will reach above freezing, overnight they will drop into the 20s, meaning the roads for the morning commute tomorrow could be slippery. We’ll have all of your updates as this storm progresses.

