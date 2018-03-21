Spring started out sunny but the first storm is moving toward Big Sky Country. Although some freezing rain and snow will fall in extreme northern Montana, the only watches or warnings in the state are related to flooding because of snowmelt and ice jams. Thursday will be a cloudy day with rain showers increasing through the afternoon for much of southwest and central Montana. Temperatures near Helena, Bozeman and Butte will warm into the 40s…too warm for snow. Snow levels will generally be above 6000′. However, as this moisture moves up toward the Hi-Line, it will run into temperatures close to 32. Even just north of Great Falls and Lewistown, pockets of temperatures close to the freezing point will make for spotty freezing rain and snow later on Thursday. A mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain will continue for the Hi-Line and the Canadian border through Thursday night into Friday morning. A light accumulation of ice, and a coating of 1-3″ of snow is likely. This is just enough to create some slippery surfaces. Central and southern Montana will have some nice spring showers which will help to melt some of the snow still on the ground. Friday, the storm will move out with partly cloudy skies for most of the area. A few mixed rain and snow showers will pop over the mountains in the afternoon, and one or two will drift down over the lower elevations. Highs will be in the 40s, 30s in the mountains. Saturday, a wave of low pressure will produce mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers. A light coating is possible in the lower elevations, with the mountains picking up a couple inches. This storm is looking weak, and the snow should not be heavy. Sunday will have a little more sunshine and only a few mountain snow showers. It will be blustery with highs in the 40s, 20s and 30s in the mountains. The start of next week will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the 40s and 50s.

Curtis Grevenitz