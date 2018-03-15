Old Man Winter has been persistent these past few months. With technically only four more days to go until the start of Spring, we are getting hit with yet another big storm A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for areas along the Rocky Mountain Front, and in Southeastern Montana. On the edges of that warning, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place. This storm is a mixture of rain, freezing rain, and wet snow. And, the FLOOD ADVISORY is still in effect just south of Helena, including the Bozeman area. While many places will be above freezing during the day, overnight freezing temperatures could make for a slippery, icy commute tomorrow morning. While Western Montana will briefly get a break from the snow Friday morning, Eastern Montana will be getting hit with another dose of snow. Then Saturday, another round of snow will come through for St. Paddy’s day. Fortunately, though, things will clear out by the first day of Spring on Tuesday.

Be careful out there!

Katie Alexander

NWS Great Falls

