GREAT FALLS – In room 207 of the Holiday Inn in Great Falls, artist Sherry Tuss has more than 100 pieces of artwork on display that reflect her love of nature and animals.

She paints animals, flowers, landscapes, butterflies, and more, but her love for art was sparked by a spider.

Sherry explained, “My first experience was drawing a spider on the wall when I was a youngster. Scared my mother half to death. She came in with a newspaper to get that spider!”

The educator has spent much of her life inspiring others and teaching young students in Great Falls and Las Vegas.

Now, she instructs students through lifelong learning classes at Great Falls College MSU, Studio 706, and elementary school students in Lincoln.

Looking back, it was an art class in junior high school in Great Falls that prompted her passion, when her art teacher asked students to draw something they had on their person.

“..and that was a tube of lipstick. And I did such a good job, that I was so proud of myself, I thought, ‘I can do this,’” said Sherry.

Sherry captures the world around her and translates what she sees through her brush and paint.

For the last two years, Sherry has used her skills to create a business, Perfectly Preserved Pet Portraits, turning images of four-legged friends into painted works of art.

“Doesn’t everybody love their little fur babies? So I decided, hey, this might be a good market.”

Sherry has belonged to the Western Heritage Artists for years and participates in quick finishes.

She has shown her work during Western Art Week before and this is her fourth year displaying her art at the Holiday Inn.

“It’s very exciting, very exciting. Not only for the local people who can attend a big art show like this, it’s exciting for people who come from all over Montana and neighboring states.”

Venturing into new artistic territory challenges her to keep creating.

“It’s exhilarating and I’m constantly learning,” explained Sherry.

Sherry’s work will be on display in room 207 at the Holiday Inn through Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Studio 706 is also hosting a Spring Art Show in the Gibson Room of the Civic Center on March 15th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on March 16th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on March 17th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can learn more about Sherry’s artwork and her “Perfectly Preserved Pet Portraits” on her Touch of Tuss Facebook page.

Click here for a complete listing of Western Art Week events.

Reporting by Shannon Newth for MTN News