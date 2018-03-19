HELENA – The Lewis and Clark National Forest has released their prescribed burn projects.

The Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts are preparing to implement prescribed burn projects in and around the Helena and Townsend areas.

Prescribed Fire operations will begin as weather and fuels conditions allow and could continue into early summer.

Helena Ranger District:

Prescribed fire units planned for this spring include:

Clancy/Unionville Vegetation Manipulation and Travel Management Project south of Helena. These units are located in the Grizzly Gulch area and the Quartz Creek areas.

Prescribed fire units in the Jimtown Road corridor. These burns will be broadcast burning slash created during fuels reduction work (both by hand-crews and post mechanical harvest).

Prescribed fire units in the York/Nelson area northeast of Helena. These units are part of the Beaver Soup Wildlife Habitat Enhancement Project and are designed to enhance wildlife habitat.

Prescribed fire units in the Jackson Creek area of the Elkhorn Mountains. These units are part of the 1988 Elkhorns Project and are designed to enhance wildlife habitat.

Scattered slash piles created by firewood gathering activities throughout the District, such as Indian Flats, Favorite Gulch, Chessman Reservoir, Bear Gulch, Orofino Gulch areas in addition to Forest Service road maintenance created piles in Hunters Gulch and the Chessman Reservoir area, could be burned this spring.

In Augusta, the Rocky Mountain Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is preparing to implement prescribed burning on four units along Benchmark Road, east of Augusta, within the next few months. The units total approximately 500 acres.

These burn units are located in the vicinity of the Benchmark Road, west of the National Forest boundary.

In Townsend, prescribed fire units in the Pole Creek area of the Elkhorn Mountains are planned to be treated, as well as harvest units in the Cabin Gulch Vegetation Project.

Scattered slash piles created by firewood gathering activities, which are mostly adjacent to main roads, may also be burned this spring.

The Jefferson Division, which includes the Belt Creek White Sulphur Springs and Judith Musselshell Ranger Districts, of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are planning to conduct prescribed burning over the course of the spring in the Little Belt Mountains southeast of Great Falls.

A total of 1,200 acres may be burned; individual burn project units will range in size from 1 to 800 acres, and will be ignited as fuel and weather conditions permit.

Prescribed burning operations on the Belt Creek White Sulphur Springs Ranger District may occur near Monarch, MT with the Monarch-Neihart Unit #1 prescribed fire being conducted and similar burning may also be implemented up the Dry Fork.

Prescribed burning operations on the Judith Musselshell Ranger District may include pile burning associated with roadside hazard projects in the Upper Spring Cr. area, along with larger prescribed burning operations occurring in the Haymaker/Iron Springs area North of Two Dot, MT and further prescribed burning occurring in the Blacktail Hills Southwest of Stanford, MT.

The Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest (HLC) is preparing to conduct prescribed burning projects in the Ogden Mountain and Poorman Creek areas this spring, when weather conditions become favorable.

The Helmville Face Wildlife Enhancement Project is located in the Ogden Mountain area. Multiple units are planned to be treated this spring, totaling 367 acres. These units are located approximately 12 miles west of Lincoln, adjacent to Forest Service Road #1163-Ogden Mountain Road.

The Poorman Creek Project area is located between Lincoln and Stemple Pass adjacent to County Road #601-Stemple Pass Road. Multiple units are planned to be treated this spring, totaling 1,600 acres.

The units located in the areas of South Fork of Poorman Creek, Little Davis Gulch, Prickly Gulch, Mead Gulch, and Baldy Mountain, focus on the burning of grass parks and meadows to enhance big game forage.

We are also continuing to treat burn piles created from firewood cutting activity. Existing burn piles may be treated in the following areas: Flesher Pass, Stemple Pass, Alice Creek, Dalton Mountain, Beaver Creek, Moose Creek, and Ogden Mountain. All of these piles are located next to roads across the District.

All burning will be conducted under the terms and conditions of a permit from the Montana State Department of Environmental Quality, which includes requirements to minimize the impacts of smoke to the public.

Weather elements that are considered prior to ignition of prescribed fire, including burning of hand piles, are wind (speed and direction), relative humidity, temperature, snowpack/rainfall, and air mass stability.

These factors influence fuel moisture, which is critical to success. Prior to ignition, the latest weather forecast for the day of the burn and a 2-3 day weather outlook is obtained.

Smoke/air quality approval is also required through the Montana Airshed Group.

As the Districts move closer to appropriate burning conditions, the public will be notified with the specific details (location, acres, etc.) of that particular prescribed burn. Information will also be posted, and updated regularly, online at the following locations:

Facebook and Twitter: @LewisandClarkNF