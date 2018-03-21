A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect this morning for locations in northeast Montana, including Malta, Glasgow, and Scobey.  Visibility could be as low as one-quarter of a mile at times. Also, a new FLOOD WATCH is in effect in southwest Montana, in Beaverhead, Gallatin, and Madison counties.  The FLOOD WARNING along the Musselshell River is still in effect, and just downstream a FLOOD WATCH is in effect.

Dense fog in northeast Montana will dissipate later this morning, and the advisory will expire at noon. Most of the state will see at least a little bit of sunshine, but later tonight some rain will start to move in, and we’ll head into a wet weekend after that.  Things will eventually clear up by next week and we’ll see some more Spring-like weather.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

