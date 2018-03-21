<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect this morning for locations in northeast Montana, including Malta, Glasgow, and Scobey. Visibility could be as low as one-quarter of a mile at times. Also, a new FLOOD WATCH is in effect in southwest Montana, in Beaverhead, Gallatin, and Madison counties. The FLOOD WARNING along the Musselshell River is still in effect, and just downstream a FLOOD WATCH is in effect.

Dense fog in northeast Montana will dissipate later this morning, and the advisory will expire at noon. Most of the state will see at least a little bit of sunshine, but later tonight some rain will start to move in, and we’ll head into a wet weekend after that. Things will eventually clear up by next week and we’ll see some more Spring-like weather.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander