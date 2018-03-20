<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Happy Spring! Although temperatures were below average again, sunshine made for a pretty nice day across the state. A FLOOD WATCH continues for the Musselshell River in Petroleum and Garfield Counties, and for Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin Counties in southwest Montana because of melting snow. Wednesday, more snow will melt as temperatures climb into the 40s to near 50. Skies will be sunny early with increasing clouds and a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Thursday will be a cloudy, showery spring day. Regular old rain showers will move through the lower elevations of western and central Montana, but the Hi-Line will likely see a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Highs will be near 32 up on the Hi-Line, with 40s elsewhere. Snow levels in the mountains will generally be above 7000′. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible Thursday evening. Friday will be a breezy and mild day, with a few isolated showers. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will come through late Friday night with a return of wintry weather on the weekend. Saturday will start off cloudy and cool, with widespread snow developing through the afternoon and evening. A light coating of 1-3″ is possible in the lower elevations, and the mountains likely will receive between 4-8″. Sunday the storm will move out with partly cloudy skies and a few mountain snow showers developing. Highs will be held down in the 30s and 40s with a strong west wind.

Have a great day!

Story continues below



Curtis Grevenitz