A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet, and rain will fall across the Hi-Line tonight, with rain showers and higher snow levels for the rest of the state. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Hi-Line through Friday afternoon. A FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for Choteau County for melting snow. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for southwestern Montana. There’s a lot going on around the state with the first storm of the season coming through. Melting snow and rain will allow water to slowly build up in some low lying areas. However, cool temperatures will aid in a slow melting which will reduce the flood potential. Friday will be slippery with snow and ice early up around Havre out through Glasgow. The rest of the state will be partly cloudy and breezy. A large upper level trough with considerable instability will move right over Montana Friday through the weekend. This will keep our weather unsettled with scattered showers of snow, and mixed rain-snow. Several inches of snow will accumulate in the mountains Saturday and Sunday. A quick coating up to a couple inches are possible in the lower elevations with some heavier snow showers and snow squalls. More mixed rain/snow is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday with a front dropping south from Canada.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz