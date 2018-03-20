HAVRE – Students at Havre Middle School have been evacuated from their building.

We do not yet know the reason for the evacuation.

A person who answered the phone at the Have Public School District Office confirmed that students have been evacuated, but declined to give a reason.

We have received reports that parents received a recorded phone call telling them that they can pick up their children at the 5th Avenue church, and to bring valid ID.

There are no reports of any injuries, and we do not at this point know of any threats or imminent danger.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office referred us to the Havre Police Department.

We called the Havre Police Department, and were told only the police chief can release information; we have called the chief and left a message.

We will update you as we get more information.

(UPDATE, 2:24 p.m.) Andy Carlson, the superintendent of Havre schools, tells KRTV that they received a threat specific to the middle school, and administrators made the decision to evacuate students.

Carlson says that law enforcement officers are conducting a sweep of the facility.

Carlson did not specify the nature of the threat.