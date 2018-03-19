<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MISSOULA – Around 100 students devoted a few hours to helping feed their classmates in need on Friday.

Eighth-grade students Washington Middle School spent part of the day at the Missoula Food Bank making Empower-Packs — kits of food for students in need to take home over the weekend. The students chipped in as a part of their reward for being in good standing and having good grades.

Garden City Youth Harvest and folks from Emanuel Church helped as well.

“Little bit of chaos but it’s really fun. Everybody seems to be really enjoying themselves and just having a good time participating in volunteering,” said Jamie Breidenbach with the Missoula Food Bank.

“I was recently — earlier today — talking with another volunteer who thought it was so cool that these guys were coming cause when her daughter came and volunteered years ago impact it has been impactful in her life so that she still talks about it,” Jamie Breidenbach added.

She said the Empower-packs will go towards feeding the students in need at Washington Middle School.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News