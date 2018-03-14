One month ago Wednesday, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school suffered through a horrific tragedy. Across the state, students walked out of class at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to take part in a nationwide protest to remember the 17 victims at a Florida High School, as well as others.

Helena students also walked out, at Capital High School, Helena High School, and Carroll College.

MISSOULA – In Missoula, students at Sentinel High School could be seen streaming out the front door to take part in the protest which lasted 17 minutes; one minute for each of those killed in the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“At ten everybody walked out of their class, which was during 3rd period, and we all came down here,” said Hellgate student Molly Gibbons. “We did a little introduction about the purpose of this, to stand in solidarity with the students in Parkland and also all the students that have experienced gun violence in America.”

“We have a protest that is protesting the archaic gun laws that we have in our country,” said Sentinel High School student Ellen Loran. “There have been a disturbingly large amount of mass shootings that have occurred in this country, even just within this year.”

“I just don’t think it’s right for me to have to come to school worrying about my safety, thinking about if me or my friends or my teachers are going to have to lose their lives,” said Hellgate student Annie Zavitz.

“Overall, we are advocating for student safety,” said Hellgate student Sylvia Luceno. “We are not advocating for Democratic students or Republican students.”

Missoula County Public Schools had prepared for the walkout, with Superintendent Mark Thane telling MTN News that, “while MCPS cannot sanction the event because of the political implications, Superintendent Mark Thane says the voice of the student population is important.”

Walkouts also took place at Hellgate High School and Big Sky High School.



BUTTE – “Everybody how has had a tragedy from a school shooting, we just want you to know our hearts are with you and we stand with you and we’re fighting with you,” said 17-year-old Shanna Madison.

“For the people who say gun regulations don’t work, they have across the world, it’s documented. Australia is one example. They had one shooting, they made their regulations stricter and from what I know, they haven’t had a gun shooting since,” said Butte High junior Paisley Wanamaker, 17.

Last Monday, Butte High went into lockdown when a student made a comment that was deemed threatening. Now that lockdown ended safely and without incident, but to many of the protestors, it was a stark reminder of the fearful and uncertain times they’re living in.

“And we were scared out of our minds that it was going to be something like this and so this especially important for us today,” Madison said.

MISSOULA – University of Montana students also gathered on the Oval to take part in the nationwide event. Students, faculty, administration, staff, parents, and community members were invited to participate in solidarity with victims of mass shootings across the country.

Missoula elementary school students — including those attending Lewis and Clark and Paxson — also marked the one month anniversary of the shooting.

Students from Lewis and Clark Elementary School gathered in the Splash Montana parking lot and at Playfair Park near the school to have their voices heard. Organizers say the walkout was a protest for stricter gun laws and school safety.

The event was held over the lunch break so that parents and teachers could also take part in the protest.

A fifth-grade student at Paxson Elementary School in Missoula contacted MTN News to say that students there also planned to walk out on Wednesday morning.

Students at the independent Missoula International School also took part in Wednesday’s walkout, lining up to spell the word “LOVE” at the school.

On their Facebook page, the school posted, “The mission of MIS is to inspire principled global citizens and lifelong learners….Our students are taking action and spreading our message of peace and love.”

BILLINGS – Hundreds of students across Billings Public Schools walked out of class. All three high schools had police presence and administration monitoring the walkout.

At West High School, roughly 500 students participated, a third of the student body. Students held signs stating “Can you hear us?” and chanted for safe schools. A prayer circle grew as students stood hand in hand.

A handful of community members also attended along the sidewalk, 50 yards from the designated area set for students to congregate.

At Billings Senior, the participation was similar. About 400 students stood outside in a designated area chanting for change of gun regulations. Around 30 community members attended, showing support.

Students at Senior High began to file outside a few minutes before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The crowd consisted of somewhere between 300-500 students, about a third of the Senior High student population.

The Senior High students were supported by about 30 parents and other members of the community that congregated on the sidewalk outside the designated protest area.

There was no counter protest of signs of opposition during the event.

Skyview High School had a much smaller turnout where about 100 students stood in unison. No signs were visible and students did not chant.

Superintendent Terry Bouck said after the event that he was proud of the student body and how the walkout was conducted.

KALISPELL – In Kalispell, about 20 students at Flathead High School took part in the nationwide event and held a moment of silence to remember the victims.

With hands joined together in solidarity, Mica Riendeau, a senior at Flathead High School, gathered with about 20 other students to observe a minute of silence.

“We’re out here to be one singular unified voice and if the administration here at Flathead High School doesn’t approve,” Riendeau said. “Oh well. We shall not, cannot and will not be intimidated. Fear should not be something that divides us. We are here to stand unified and connected and to say enough is enough.”

Though the students will have unexcused absences and could face consequences from school administration, the students say it was worth it.

“I think that it makes a difference because even though there are hardly any people at Flathead High School who did it, we’re still standing in solidarity with the rest of the country,” said Flathead HS senior Rozsa Csaplar. “We’re still a part of something that’s really big.”

“I’m not doing this to protest or anything, but just because they don’t want us to do it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t,” said Flathead HS senior Katherine Lyle.

Glacier High School also marked the event on Wednesday.

Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Mark Flatau told MTN News on Tuesday that they would provide a memorial for those students and staff who lost their lives with a continued focus on school safety.