GREAT FALLS – Western Art Week kicked off on Wednesday in Great Falls.

People have traveled from all over the country to take part in the week’s events and for the first time ever, a study is being done to show just how much of an economic impact it has on Great Falls.

According to Tom Figarelle, the executive director of the C.M. Russell Museum, the proof is in the people.

“Arts and culture, it does have an impact on our pocketbook, not just with the classic sale of art but the ancillary impacts of tourism, visitation, and shopping,” he said.

Thanks to a partnership with Montana State University, people attending all the different shows will be taking surveys which will then be used to collect data.

That data will reflect how much Great Falls benefits from Western Art Week.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News