MISSOULA – The 17-year-old Big Sky High School student who is being held on multiple charges stemming from a Friday incident at the school appeared in Missoula County District Court Monday afternoon for a bond hearing.

The male has not been charged yet, but is being held on a parole violation, one count of felony criminal endangerment, one count of misdemeanor fleeing an officer and one count of felony tampering with evidence, according to Jennifer Clark, the Deputy County Attorney with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office.

The Friday incident involving the student and shots fired by an SRO officer remains under investigation by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

“The probation office was doing a probation search at the school, inquiring about the possibility of [the suspect] having a firearm. He left the school, got in the vehicle and rapidly left,” Clark said.

The suspect appeared before Judge Leslie Halligan on Monday.

“We will be filing a petition to revoke,” Clark said in the Monday hearing, as the suspect is being investigated for possessing a firearm during the incident, a violation of his parole.

Clark says that prosecutors have not decided if he will be charged as an adult because they do not know yet what they will be able to charge him with, pending the investigation.

Montana law allows for minors to be charged as adults, but only for certain crimes, which are listed under Montana Code 41-5-206.

According to Clark, they are hoping to file charges in the next week.

Halligan set the suspect’s bond at $20,000, and asked that he at least be screened for the house arrest program by the youth court.

Judge Karen Townsend will be taking his case from this point, and the suspect will be appearing before her on Tuesday morning for another hearing.

Authorities say that the school resource officer (SRO) and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school. While a male student was being questioned, he ran away into the parking lot and was chased by the SRO.

The student jumped into his vehicle and appeared to attempt to run over the SRO, prompting the officer to fire his duty weapon around 12:45 p.m., according to Anastasia Burton with the Montana Department of Justice.

The student then drove down South Avenue and onto Reserve Street with Missoula Police officers in pursuit until he crashed into a vehicle on the lot of Denny Menholt University Honda, located a little more than a mile away from the school.

The 17-year-old student, who was not hurt in the crash, was taken into custody and is being held at the Missoula juvenile detention center.

Burton says that a handgun suspected to be involved in the incident was found by a citizen along the chase route near South Avenue and Old Fort Road. The handgun has been recovered by law enforcement.

MTN News is not going to release the suspect’s name or image unless he is charged as an adult.

Reporting by Augusta McDonnell for MTN News