WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jon Tester announced today funding for a proposed veterans’ home in Butte has made it into the spending bill that is expected to be voted on by the Senate this week.

Tester told MTN News in a phone call from Washington D.C. today that $8 million in federal funding for the Southwest Montana Veterans Home that’s been proposed to be built in Butte is included in the spending package that designates about $685 million for building veterans’ homes around the country.

The state also has to contribute $4 million to get the 60-bed unit that would be built just south of Mt. Highland Drive.

“We finally got ‘er done, it’s a big win for Butte, it’s a big win for our veterans and I look forward to being able to talk to more of the veterans to get this thing built so that they have a place they can stay,” Tester said.