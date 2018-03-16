WASHINGTON, DC – Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) is once more urging the rest of Montana’s Congressional delegation to throw their support behind the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, a sweeping measure to bring multi-use management to a wide area east of Seeley Lake.

However, Sen. Tester also feels the measure still has a chance of approval even if Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and Representative Greg Gianforte (R-MT) stay on the sidelines.

Sen. Tester’s bill would set aside 79,000 additional acres of wilderness, while also preserving other areas for logging and recreation in the Upper Blackfoot Watershed. He says it would be easier to get the Act approved if the entire Montana delegation was on board, but he’s confident of approval even without it.

Story continues below



“But nonetheless, I’ve had a fair amount of success by finding folks that we can work within different issues. And we will look for other folks that we can work with on this bill,” Sen. Tester said. “But ultimately the best possibility, the best result would be if they got on board and listen to what the folks want to have here in this region,” Sen. Tester said.

It’s been a year since Tester announced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and a new poll released Thursday by the Montana Wildlife Federation shows 68% support the measure, and it’s combined approach allowing hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and recreation, managed logging and additional wilderness set aside bordering the Bob Marshall.

The poll also shows broad support among Democrat, Republican and Independent voters, with 75% supporting the “collaborative” approach.

During a call with reporters, Sen. Tester said the poll shows the Act is “gaining momentum” and he rejected the idea of “swapping” support for the Blackfoot Act with Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte’s bills to remove Wilderness Study Areas elsewhere in Montana.

“I don’t think it’s a ‘quid pro quo’ so to speak. This is a bill that was developed on the ground by folks on this call and many others. And it’s just the right thing to do. I think the bills on the WSA release are more ‘top-down’ in nature even though Steve would argue with me on that. But the truth is that they are and they’re not broad-based at all,” Sen. Tester said.

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is currently still before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which Sen. Daines is a member.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News