When Montana filmmaker Casey Anderson discovered mountain lion tracks outside of this home in Paradise Valley, little did he know he was forming a unique relationship with this elusive creature.

Finding the tracks sparked a year-long obsession with the adult mountain lion and her cubs who are hunting in his backyard.

Using the latest high-tech tools to capture a rare view into the lives of mountain lions in the wild, Anderson tracks their every move and even ventures into their den.

Casey’s bio on the Smithsonian Channel website states:

Born and raised in East Helena, Montana, Casey is a fifth generation Montanan. He has been involved in film and television production for over 20 years. As a wildlife filmmaker, Casey has worked/hosted several wildlife series, The Great Yellowstone Thaw for BBC & PBS, America the Wild and Expedition Wild for Nat Geo Wild.

Casey has filmed animals across the globe from Mountain Lions in his backyard to wild dogs in Africa and gators in the swamps of Florida. His hope as a naturalist is that as people learn more about wildlife and their respect for wildlife deepens, we will all be able to co-exist.

Anderson made an appearance on Sunday’s Face the State to promote his new special on the Smithsonian Channel that premieres Wednesday, March 14 at 8 p.m.

You can follow Anderson on Facebook here.

Reporting by Chet Layman for MTN News

Watch the full Face the State interview below:

