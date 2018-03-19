<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BUTTE – “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!”

The streets in Butte flowed like green rivers as thousands turned out for the Mining City’s famous St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday. They came from near and far.

“This is my first St. Patrick’s Day in Butte,” said Giollaiosa Ni Mhaonaigh of Ireland.

What do you expect?

“I don’t know what to expect. I heard so many great things. I’m very excited to be here though,” she said.

Patrick McDevitt came from Portland, Ore., to enjoy the day.

And what brings you to Butte?

“Here to drink and grin and be Irish. It’s cold, yes it is, but the whiskey keeps you warm,” McDevitt said.

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, you’re Irish, it’s your birthday, how do you survive this day?

“I’m an early retiree, you know, I retire early before it all gets crazy,” said John Patrick Sprinkle.

Kathy Ogrin’s friend Marie Mallaburn comes to Butte from Sacramento every year for St. Patrick’s Day.

“She never missed an St. Patrick’s Day, she flew up every year, we had the best time, and she passed away last April. And I didn’t want her to miss another one. I have her with me. So this is a sweet, a sweet, sad day,” Ogrin said.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News