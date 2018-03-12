Three buffalo activists pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges related to breaking into the Stephens Creek buffalo management facility in Wyoming last week and are banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years.

Cody J. Cyson of Minnetonka, Minn., and Thomas L. Brown of East Hardwick, Vt., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Mammoth, Wyo., to entering a closed area in Yellowstone National Park and interfering with an agency function, acording to U.S. Attorney Mark A. Klaassen of Wyoming.

Cyson and Brown were sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark. L. Carman to six days in jail with credit for time served and $1,050 in fines and payments. Both are also under unsupervised probation for five years.

The two men were arrested March 6 at the Stephens Creek facility, where they were apparently trying to disrupt shipment of buffalo to slaughter. They are members of a group called Wild Buffalo Defense.

A third activist, Hanna F. Ponder of Donnelly, Idaho, pleaded guilty to a charge of entering a closed area and was sentenced to six days in jail with credit for time served and fines and payments of $1,040. She had entered the bison closure area in the Reese Creek drainage area of the park.

