Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 50 degrees over the next few days, and although these warm temperatures may be welcomed by many, it is important to remember that flooding could be a problem.

“As the heat of the day melts snow it takes quite a while to get to the streams and rivers and then flow downstream where it would flood. So, keep in mind the peak of the flood maybe at night,” said Sgt. Brad Hickok with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

With flooding usually occurring at night, being prepared is key.

“Have food, water items in the car. If you are in an area that has flooded before, it will likely flood again,” said Hickok.

It is also a good idea to keep items in homes that can divert flood waters.

“Hay bales, plastic, sand bags, that kind of thing. And do the work beforehand so you are not out there in the middle of the night trying to protect your home or livestock from flood waters,” Hickok said.

Finally, take caution on the roads. When water is on the roads drivers cannot tell how deep it is. According to Gallatin County Emergency Management, more people die from drowning in their cars than anywhere else.

Reporting by Morgan Davies for MTN News