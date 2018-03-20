JEFFERSON CITY – Tizer Botanic Garden and Arboretum is getting recognition for its presence on social media.

Tizer Gardens was awarded the 2017 Outstanding Urban Forestry Media Award last week by the Montana Urban & Community Forestry Association at their annual meeting in Lewistown.

Co-owner Richard Krott spearheaded the effort a couple years ago to spread information on Facebook about what types of plants and trees do well in Montana. The gardens has been conducting that type of research since it started 20 years ago and now is home to hundreds of different types of species of plants and trees.

To Krott’s surprise, the collection and Facebook page have caught the attention of people worldwide.

“It was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t have a clue this was coming. We did this Facebook page a couple years back and we post on there everyday, seven days a week for many years to get the word out on what does well here or not,” Krott said.

The award itself is is made from a repurposed elm tree from Kalispell and the plaque is the result of the workmanship of the Kalispell high school shop class.

Recently, Tizer Gardens was certified as a level two arboretum, a benchmark that is reached by meeting specific criteria, like the number of species onsite and available educational programs.

