LIVINGSTON – A second trial is underway for the Livingston man accused of killing a teenage girl in a drunk driving crash in 2015.

Walter Jo Overstreet Jr. is on trial in Park County District Court on one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence and two counts of negligent vehicular assault.

A previous trial ended in a mistrial.

Overstreet was the driver of a vehicle that crashed on Highway 89 North in December of 2015.

Rhiannon Wills, 17, was killed in the rollover crash around midnight.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported at the time of the crash that none of the occupants of the truck was wearing a seatbelt.

Park County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the crash site and found a male on the highway signaling for help.

Deputies found four people, including Wills, in the back seat.

The three survivors were injured and bleeding, according to court documents, and they all had to be extricated from the vehicle.

One occupant told deputies he didn’t know where the driver, who he identified as Overstreet, was located.

Deputies called out for Overstreet and found him in the brush after hearing his cry for help.

Overstreet smelled of alcohol, according to court documents.

Deputies asked Overstreet what happened and he allegedly stated, “I was driving too fast.”

The victims were all transported to the hospital.

Inside the truck, deputies reported finding marijuana paraphernalia and alcoholic beverage containers, according to court documents.

The three surviving passengers admitted drinking alcohol in the vehicle and at a house party earlier that night. None of the people involved was of the legal drinking age, according to court documents.

The doctor declined to make a forensic blood draw from Overstreet because of his condition but later told deputies that the hospital lab had Overstreet’s blood.

The blood sample, which was obtained by authorities with a subpoena, registered a blood alcohol content of .224, which is nearly three times the legal driving limit.

Two of the passengers in the vehicle suffered notable injury from the crash and one victim had to undergo surgery.

Overstreet allegedly admitted to officers that he was the driver of the truck when it crashed.

Reporting by Aja Goare for MTN News