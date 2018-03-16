GREAT FALLS – People who fly out of Great Falls International Airport have a chance to make their check-in a little less time-consuming and a little more convenient.

The airport will be holding an event to get people signed up with TSA Pre-check.

This allows flyers to essentially “skip the line” by skipping out on removing their shoes, belts, outer layers, laptops and liquids.

GFIA Director said the process is actually quite simple.

“You sign up for a time on there and you’ll come up to the room and they’ll interview you,” said John Faulkner. “They’ll ask you a couple of questions, they will have already looked at your credentials, they’ll look through your criminal history, that type of thing, and so they’ll ask you a few questions and that’ll be it.”

To get started, click here, and select “Apply Now.” Once you’re at step 4 of 4, type in Great Falls, MT as your location and choose “Great Falls International Airport.”

After that you’ll be able to select your appointment time.

To complete the application, you will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation.

The event will start April 16 and last until April 20.

That Monday through Thursday, you can select an appointment time between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 7 to 11 a.m. and 12 to 4 p.m.

Additional explanation of the process is available here.