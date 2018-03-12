Two inmates at the Cascade County Detention Center died over the weekend.

Sheriff Bob Edwards made the announcement in a press release on Monday.

The names of the two inmates have not yet been released.

According to Sheriff Edwards, the two deaths are not connected, and happened about four hours apart on Saturday, March 10th.

One of the deaths is consistent with a suicide and the other appears to be from natural causes, according to Edwards.

Both were pronounced dead at Benefis Health System.

The Montana State Department of Investigations is handling the investigation for both deaths.

An independent coroner (Dick Brown of Fergus County) is handling the Coroner portion of the investigations.

As with any in-custody deaths, a coroner’s inquest will take place pursuant to Montana State Law.

We will update you when we get more information.

Reporting by Davis Sherman for MTN News

Here is the full text of the press release:

In holding with the tradition of being transparent, I am notifying you that two inmates at the Cascade County Detention Center died over the weekend during the early morning hours of March 10th 2018.

These were two separate incidents and roughly 4 hours apart.

One of the deaths is consistent with a suicide and the other appears to be from natural causes. Both were pronounced dead at Benefis Hospital.

The Montana State Department of Investigations is handling the investigation for both deaths. An Independent Coroner (Dick Brown) is handling the Coroner portion of the investigations.

As with any in-custody deaths, a coroner’s inquest will take place pursuant to Montana State Law.

I will not be releasing the names of either inmate at this time.

Respectfully,

Sheriff Bob Edwards