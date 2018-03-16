Two protesters were arrested early Friday morning at the Stephens Creek bison facility near Gardiner.

According to officials, the pair had chained themselves to barrels they brought in front of the facility gate.

The protestors were discovered by National Park Service law enforcement shortly before 7 a.m.

Operations at the facility were not disrupted.

According to a social media post by the Wild Buffalo Defense group, the pair were members of the Wild Buffalo Defense collective. They reportedly blocked the gate of the Stephens Creek facility with three 55-gallon drums filled with concrete, locking their arms inside the barrels.

The barrels were painted with two phrases, “Protect the Sacred” and “Honor the Treaties.”

“Wolf”, one of the protesters said in a statement released by the group: “I don’t like seeing just concrete and steel. Seeing how peaceful the buffalo are and how strong they are, they go through enough hardship in their lives in the forest and the plains and then with what Yellowstone National Park is doing to them they still carry on. They inspire me to keep going.”

The other protester, named “Coyote” said: “I’m doing this to get a better understanding of what is really going on and to protect the buffalo and the lands that they roam. I feel like I have been lost inside…but now that I’m here I feel more combined with myself, with others, and with knowledge and understanding. Whenever I’m with the buffalo I feel like my heart runs with them. When I’m with them they already know the questions, they already know the answers, and I don’t have to respond because they already know. I think it’s a good thing for people to learn. There’s not a day in this world where you’re not able to learn something. What we’re doing is something we love to do and we only live once so we should do what we love to do and if anybody wants to come out and join and learn this experience then they should.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reporting by Ken Spencer for MTN News



Photos from Wild Buffalo Defense Facebook page.