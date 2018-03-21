MISSOULA – UM President Seth Bodnar and MCPS Superintendent Mark Thane joined Missoula Mayor Jon Engen outside his office to present a Hellgate High School senior with an award from the U.S. State Department.

Ian Knight was awarded grand prize in the 2017 Diplomacy Challenge.

The goal of the challenge was to collect powerful images of citizen interactions around the world and recognize the importance of global exchange.

Story continues below



Knight won the award for a photo he appeared in while on his trip to Thailand through a youth leadership exchange program organized by the Mansfield Center of the University of Montana.

The Hellgate High School senior will now go to Washington D.C. to talk to members of the State Department about his experience. Knight says he is excited to be a representative of Montana.

“It’s very exciting to be able to represent the state of Montana, because we don’t usually get to represent on the national-level, and even international level. So it was a very exciting moment,” Knight said.

Knight says that were some similarities between Thailand and Big Sky Country, saying that both put a lot of care into preserving the natural beauty of their land.

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News