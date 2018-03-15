MISSOULA – The University of Montana Police Department is warning students about an assault that occurred in a campus bathroom on Wednesday.

Authorities say this was a violent hate or bias crime. The male assailant has not been identified, and no one is in custody.

A report was filed by a third party that a student was assaulted in a men’s bathroom on the main level of the Liberal Arts building on campus, across from Room 102.

“Due to the nature of the report and the fact that the assailant is still unknown and at large, we did make the decision to notify the campus community of a potential threat so they can be aware and have the information about the incident that occurred today,” said UM spokeswoman Paula Short.

Students and the on-campus community were warned by email and text.

Officials say the assault is considered a hate crime, “my understanding that it is not race related, but some other details surrounding the assault have led them to report it as a bias crime or a hate crime,” Short told MTN News.

UMPD is investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward. UMPD can be contacted at (406) 243-6131 and information can be submitted confidentially or anonymously.

UM officials told MTN News on Wednesday night that police do not have a suspect and the assailant is still at large. Universities are obligated by federal law to report any crimes that occur on campus where there is an ongoing threat.

Reporting by Augusta McDonnell for MTN News

(first report)

MISSOULA – University police are investigating an assault at the University of Montana as a possible hate crime.

An alert sent to UM students and staff said authorities responded to a report of a student assault which occurred Wednesday in the Liberal Arts building on campus.

The message further stated a male student was assaulted by an unknown male in what appears to be a case of hate/bias violence.

Officials says the incident happened in the men’s restroom across from room 102 on the main level of the building.

The University of Montana Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UMPD at 406-243-6131.