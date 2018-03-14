MISSOULA – Law enforcement are investigating an assault at the University of Montana as a possible hate incident.

An alert sent to UM students and staff says authorities responded to a report of a student assault which occurred Wednesday in the Liberal Arts building on campus.

The message further states a male student was assaulted by an unknown male in what appears to be a case of hate/bias violence.

Officials says the incident happened in the men’s restroom across from room 102 on the main level of the building.

The University of Montana Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UMPD at 406-243-6131.

This is the alert which was distributed to students and staff just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday:

Dear Campus Community,

University officials have received a report of a student assault which occurred today in the Liberal Arts building. A male student was assaulted by an unknown male in what appears to be hate/bias violence. The incident occurred in the men’s restroom across from room 102 on the main level. UMPD is investigating.

Members of our campus community should be aware of this incident and the fact that the assailant is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact UMPD at 243-6131. Information can be submitted confidentially and/or anonymously.