MISSOULA – A University of Montana student is spending her spring break walking for those who can not.

Marita Growing Thunder plans to walk from the northern end of the Flathead reservation to the southern end near Evaro some 80 miles to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women. She is the founder of Save our Sisters, a group dedicated to shedding light on violence inflicted on Native women in the U.S. and Canada.

The Indian Law Resource center says one in three Native American women will be raped in their lifetime and face a murder rate ten times higher than the national average.

Marita will be joined by others who want the world to know these are not “disposable women.” The walk honors them and offers hope.

“Walking along, it’s so renewing. When I did it last year, there was, after the end of every day, there was a sense of rebirth like, oh my gosh, there is a future for us, that we can rise up,” she said.

Marita begins her walk on Sunday morning, March 25. It should take about four days to complete her journey.

Click here to learn more about the Save Our Sisters organization.

Reporting by Jill Valley for MTN News