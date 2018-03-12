<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MISSOULA – Two groups of climbers joined together Sunday to take part in the University of Montana’s annual “Rock the Rec” climbing competition.

The contest was divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced categories for men and women. The participants were required to compete in both bouldering and roped climbing.

The Outdoor Program staff set approximately 20-to-30 new roped climbing routes and 30-to-40 new bouldering problems for the competition.

“There’s only a few times a year where the whole climbing community can come together. There’s like a few movie showings in the fall and then there’s this event in the spring and it’s just really awesome to have the whole community,” said Colin Burst who helped keep an eye on the climbers.

“There’s another climbing gym in town besides the campus gym, so there’s kinda two different groups of people and this is just one time kind of those two groups come together,” he added.

Sunday’s event also featured food, climbing films, music, prizes as well as shirts for everyone who took part in the fun.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News