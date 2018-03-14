BUTTE – Every picture tells a story and that’s why the Butte Public Archives needs help from the public to tell these stories.

“Members of the America Legion have come and they are working on identifying the people within the image and trying to inform us of what’s going on in those images,” Ellen Crain.

A group of American Legion members spent Tuesday afternoon looking at pictures going back to the 1960s to try to identify the people in the old photographs, so the Archives can update their records.

“It brings back a lot of memories, I’ve been involved even as a young kid with my brother going back in the 50s and you try to pull up a name from the 50s is a little difficult,” said volunteer and American Legion member Dean Neary.

The Butte archives have literally thousands of pictures just like this, some of them going back more than 100 years, so it’s really important that they try to identify as many people as they can in these old photographs.

“And we get a ton of people who come in and say, ‘I’m looking for an image of my grandfather. I never saw him.’ It’s very meaningful for people to be able to see pictures of people who were important in their lives,” Crain said.

Worth a thousand words. The archives will hold picture identification session like this throughout the year.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News