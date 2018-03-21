

BUTTE – Making 500 pasties a day is some serious work.

“Leaving on a jet plane, don’t know when I’ll be back again …” the pasty makers were singing at the old St. Mary’s Church in Uptown Butte.

Okay, maybe not that serious.

This group of volunteers is spending this week making this Cornish meat pie that is a staple in the Mining City. This annual bake sale is held to raise money to maintain the Our Lady of the Rockies Statue that’s been looking over Butte from the East Ridge since 1985.

Story continues below



“The ladies have been so good to Butte. She watches over us, she gives us hope, she takes care of Butte,” said longtime volunteer Sara Sparks.

More than 20 volunteers expect to prepare about 2,500 pasties by the end of the week.

“There are people that cut potatoes or onions, there are people that mix the dough, there are people that mix the meat, there are people that put the meat together and put them on the dough after we roll it. Then we have people that bake the pasties and then we have people that package the pasties,” Sparks explained.

I even tried my hand a making a pasty. What’s the secret to doing a good roll?

This is the pasty I rolled my very first one. Not as well as these ladies do it, but the pasty is an old Cornish treat and it came over with the miners from England to Butte, and it’s been a tradition ever since.

“I just love working with the people, seeing them every year and just knowing that the Lady’s going to shine at night,” Sparks said.

A labor of love. The group hopes to raise up to $15,000 in the fundraiser.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News