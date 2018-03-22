A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect in northeast Montana until Friday evening.  This area will receive a mix of rain, sleet, and snow, causing slippery roads and low visibility.  Flood watches and warnings are still in effect near the Musselshell River and in southwest Montana. Moisture is coming our way here in Montana.  Tonight, rain and freezing rain will start, continuing overnight and into tomorrow morning. Northeast Montana will get more of the freezing rain and snow, while southwest Montana will get more rain and freezing rain.  Things could get slippery out there, especially for the morning commute tomorrow.

Stay dry!

Katie Alexander

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

