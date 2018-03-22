A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect in northeast Montana until Friday evening. This area will receive a mix of rain, sleet, and snow, causing slippery roads and low visibility. Flood watches and warnings are still in effect near the Musselshell River and in southwest Montana. Moisture is coming our way here in Montana. Tonight, rain and freezing rain will start, continuing overnight and into tomorrow morning. Northeast Montana will get more of the freezing rain and snow, while southwest Montana will get more rain and freezing rain. Things could get slippery out there, especially for the morning commute tomorrow.
Stay dry!
Katie Alexander