HUNGRY HORSE – A woman has been hospitalized after being shot in Hungry Horse on Wednesday, and a man has been charged with felony assault with a weapon.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified at about 11:45 a.m. about the shooting on Mountain Drive in Hungry Horse.

Deputies found a 57-year old woman laying outside with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

The woman was airlifted via ALERT Helicopter to Kalispell Regional Medical Center; the extent and severity of her injury has not been disclosed; the Sheriff’s Office says that her condition is “stable.”

Story continues below



The suspect has been identified as James Erickson of Hungry Horse, 62 years old. He was found in a nearby residence and taken to the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed, and remains incarcerated.

He is being held on a possible felony charge of assault with a weapon.

Formal charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office are currently at the scene executing a search warrant and processing the crime scene.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News

