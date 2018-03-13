Wildlife officials say they’re opening the Wyoming’s first grizzly bear hunt in the northwest corner of the state next fall.

The Powell Tribune reports the season would run Sept. to Nov. 15 in six areas with a limit of 24 grizzlies, with up to 12 (10 males and two females) allowed in six hunt areas bordering Yellowstone and Grant Teton national parks.

The season will run an additional two weeks and allow for an additional 12 grizzlies in two areas further from the parks.

Hunters may take any grizzly except dependent cubs and sows with dependent cubs.

Wyoming, Idaho and Montana were given the right to manage grizzly populations in 2017. Mortality limits are developed using a formula outlined in an agreement between the states. Earlier this month, Montana announced it will not hold a hunt in 2018.

Environmental and conservation groups have vowed to fight to stop the season. Several organizations and Native American tribes have filed suit, claiming the species should remain on the Endangered Species List. Cheyenne, Blackfeet, Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes initially opposed removing the species from the list, signing a Grizzly Treaty last year. Since then, 125 tribes have signed the treaty.