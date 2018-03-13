Yellowstone County Undersheriff Kevin Evans was awarded a spot in the Special Olympics Torch Run Hall of Fame in recognition of his service as a Regional Coordinator for the Torch Run in the southeast region of Montana.

Terri Sappington, Associate VP of Law Enforcement Torch Run said: “The Hall of Fame Award was created to recognize outstanding individuals who have significantly contributed to the state-wide success of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Montana. The Hall of Fame Award will acknowledge those in law enforcement that have gone above and beyond in furthering the Torch Run.”

The Torch Run aims to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics.

Evans’ involvement and growth in the program led to his nomination:

Polar plunge event coordinator since 2012, raising $183,808 to date

Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) representative on the local Special Olympics Montana Area Management Team

Coordinates opening ceremonies for Area Games

Torch Run participant

Polar plunge participant

SE Regional Coordinator since 2017

Unsung Hero Award in 2015

When McKenzie River Pizza partnered with LETR in the Tip A Cop event, Kevin made the “Ask With Me, to Probation and Parole” to be the event coordinator.

Completed Mentor training for global messenger

As a Regional Coordinator:

Has made himself available to areas in his region needing support, i.e. Miles City polar plunge

Created activation report to track Law Enforcement Officer hours dedicated to LETR events

Attends Kickoff Conference and Executive Council meetings regularly

Attends International Conferences as a result of the success of his events/areas

Recruited his replacement for polar plunge coordinator

Participates in speaking engagements in the community to recruit participants, as well as raise awareness for both the athletes and the program

Reporting by Jenny Fick for MTN News