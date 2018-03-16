Steamboat Geyser reportedly erupted in Yellowstone National Park Thursday evening.

Park employees reported seeing the eruption of the tallest active geyser in the world on the evening of March 15, 2018.

Steamboat’s last major eruption was on September 3, 2014.

Comparing the first-hand reports with remote USGS thermal sensors, park geologists believe the activity could be a series of minor eruptions.

Story continues below



According to a press release from the park, USGS sensors are currently offline, but the staff is troubleshooting equipment today and may deploy new ones.

Steamboat is in the Norris Geyser Basin, but roads are currently closed for spring plowing.

According to the park, only Waimangu Geyser in New Zealand has surpassed Steamboat Geyser to greater heights, but not in more than 100 years. Steamboat’s minor and major eruptions are entirely unpredictable.

Reporting by Ken Spencer for MTN News